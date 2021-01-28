Advertisement

Lawmakers looking at property tax relief for seniors

Property Tax
Property Tax(AP)
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 7:15 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Lawmakers in North Dakota are looking at a few new options for easing the property tax burden on people that struggle to afford it.

Property taxes and increasing home values can be challenging to home owners over 65.

“Seniors on those fixed incomes usually have more issues going on. Medical expenses are always an issue for seniors, drug plans, drug costs, cost for food, those types of things,” said Roger Reich, Minot Commission on Aging.

Of two bills working through the state legislature, one would freeze taxes for some groups at their current value, while another would discount the value. Both raise some concerns with local lawmakers.

“I think it also ignores the fact that government really needs to be funded in an equitable manner with lots of different streams of revenue. Property taxes, income taxes, fees for services, particularly fees that actually cover the cost of delivering the service for things like water and garbage we pretty much have to charge what it costs us,” said Stephan Podrygula, Minot Alderman.

He brings up that city costs increase each year, which could make the disparity even steeper.

“A city has to have a fire department, it has to have police, it has to have a street department to maintain and do all those things that need to be done in the city. If you take away property tax that’s a fiscal note that they have to make up somehow,” said Reich.

The house is considering to spend the next two years studying the options to make a change at the next legislative session.

That bill has been approved out of committee and will be heard on the floor of the house.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle in ice
More vehicles and ice shacks falling through ice with unusual warm weather
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Tuesday: 4.4% daily rate; 3,626 tests, 135 positive, 4 deaths
Turtle Mountain foster parent sentenced for raping children
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Wednesday: 2.6% rate; 162 positive; 1 death; +189 vaccinated
Man guilty of assault causing traumatic brain injury

Latest News

This bill would give businesses, hospitals, and others immunity in most COVID lawsuits.
House bill would give businesses, hospitals, others immunity in most COVID lawsuits
ND Country Fest
ND Country Fest returns with Your Town Tour
North Dakota oil well
Tribes exempt from Biden’s moratorium on federal drilling permits
Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT)
Sen. Daines announces legislation to combat energy policies of Biden administration