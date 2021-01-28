Karlsruhe man killed in one-vehicle rollover near Towner

TOWNER, N.D. – A 51-year-old Karlsruhe man died in a one-vehicle rollover crash Wednesday evening south of Towner, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Investigators said the victim was headed south on Highway 14, roughly 13 miles south of Towner just before 6:15 p.m. when, for unknown reasons, he left the roadway and entered the west ditch.

The patrol said the SUV vaulted and landed on the passenger side, and the victim was partially ejected from the SUV and pinned. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the patrol, the victim was not wearing a seat belt, and no airbags deployed.

The victim’s name will be released pending family notification.

