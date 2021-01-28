House bill would give businesses, hospitals, others immunity in most COVID lawsuits

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Legislators have brought forward House Bill 1175, which could potentially impact everyone in the state. The Bill’s purpose is to provide the business community with immunity from COVID‑19 liability claims.

Rep. Michael Howe, R-District 22, introduced the bill, saying its goal is to provide needed protection and clear up any uncertainty as it pertains to frivolous lawsuits due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While many business representatives spoke in favor of the bill, those against it brought up examples of when this kind of protection might be harmful.

House Bill 1175 is intended to protect business owners, property owners and tenants from frivolous civil liability lawsuits, who have acted in good faith and followed COVID-19 applicable laws, regulations and executive orders issued by the federal government and the state of North Dakota.

“It’s time we do our part in North Dakota and keep our state one of the most business-friendly in the United States,” Representative Michael Howe said.

“This legislation will help keep business costs down as insurance companies weigh the risk of business liability pertaining to COVID-19,” said President & CEO at Greater North Dakota Chamber, Arik Spencer.

The bill also addresses and extends protection to health care facilities and providers as well as manufacturers, both of which had to develop quickly to meet demands of the pandemic.

“This bill supports the work providers are doing and shields us from liability,” said the Sanford Health Bismarck Region, President Dr. Michael LeBeau.

“It’s really easy to approach families and talk about a wrongful death, or that we didn’t have sufficient staff on any given day. And honestly, when we had facilities that lost 50 percent of their staff-- it was difficult,” said Shelly E. Peterson, president of the North Dakota Long Term Care Association.

However, opposers said the bill isn’t necessary and could be harmful to those who should have the right to sue.

“What this bill does is it says that people who may have meritorious lawsuits-- once they bring those lawsuits-- they would be dismissed because, in certain instances, you the legislature has determined that these people should not have the right to bring the claim,” said business owner and attorney David Schweigert.

Other opposers say the language is too broad, potentially giving health care facilities a free pass in malpractice or negligence cases.

The bill *does* state civil action would be considered if it involves an act intended to cause harm or an act that constitutes actual malice.

The committee ended the hearing Wednesday and held the bill for future discussion. However, no date has yet been set.

