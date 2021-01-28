Advertisement

Has North Dakota reached the point of herd immunity?

By Hallie Brown
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 10:06 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - State health officials said about ten percent of North Dakota’s population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, but have we reach the point of herd immunity?

State health officials said about 60% to 70% of the population needs to be vaccinated in order for the state to reach that mark.

“We the uptick in vaccination and the number of cases that we’ve had, you know, we would trend towards getting closer the that herd immunity whether or not we’re there or not is really hard to tell,” said Department of Health Field Services Director Brenton Nesemeier.

Nesemeier said as more people get vaccinated the state will get closer to herd immunity.

