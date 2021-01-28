Advertisement

Districts 11, 12 to hold girls basketball tournaments one location

NDHSAA
NDHSAA(KFYR)
By Ben Barr
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 9:09 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – District 11 and 12 athletic directors decided to hold their girls basketball tournaments in one central location.

This comes after fall tournaments saw higher seeds hosting out of precaution due to COVID-19.

The District 11 Tournament will take place in Rugby, with District 12 tipping off at the Minot Auditorium.

Both tournaments are scheduled from Feb. 11-13.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle in ice
More vehicles and ice shacks falling through ice with unusual warm weather
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Tuesday: 4.4% daily rate; 3,626 tests, 135 positive, 4 deaths
Turtle Mountain foster parent sentenced for raping children
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Wednesday: 2.6% rate; 162 positive; 1 death; +189 vaccinated
Man guilty of assault causing traumatic brain injury

Latest News

Lucas Schumacher
Sports Spotlight: Lucas Schumacher
ORCS boys basketball
Four sets of brothers in ORCS boys basketball program
Basketball hoop
Class-B Basketball Polls
Brett Roloson and Ross Roloson
United Community Bank Athletes of the Week: Brett and Ross Roloson