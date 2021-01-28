Districts 11, 12 to hold girls basketball tournaments one location

MINOT, N.D. – District 11 and 12 athletic directors decided to hold their girls basketball tournaments in one central location.

This comes after fall tournaments saw higher seeds hosting out of precaution due to COVID-19.

The District 11 Tournament will take place in Rugby, with District 12 tipping off at the Minot Auditorium.

Both tournaments are scheduled from Feb. 11-13.

