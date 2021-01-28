COVID vaccine could impact Convalescent Plasma donors

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Those who have had COVID-19 and recovered can donate plasma, which contains antibodies, to treat others who are sick.

However, the FDA has updated guidelines on that convalescent procedure.

It says those who have had COVID and subsequently received a COVID vaccine, cannot donate plasma until they have been symptom-free for six months.

However, they can still donate blood.

“If you qualify to donate Convalescent Plasma, that you are recovered from COVID-19, you know, you can donate Convalescent Plasma every seven days. So it’s a great way to help those that are currently fighting COVID-19 in the hospital,” said Vitalant donor recruiter Teresa Johnson.

The FDA says the new guidance is to ensure that convalescent plasma donations contain sufficient antibodies to treat COVID-19.

