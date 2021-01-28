Bismarck parks are getting upgrades in 2021

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you’re one of the many who has taken to the outdoors during the pandemic to regain some sense of normalcy, we have some news for you.

The Bismarck Parks and Recreation District is undertaking many new projects that will make your outdoor fun that much better.

From expansions to upgrades to more parks coming soon-- the District is working on a bunch of new projects that park-goers say they’re excited about.

Whether rain, shine or snow, Mike McNamee says he never fails to stop by Pioneer Park, one of his favorite spots around town.

“Just about every day during the week,” said McNamee.

McNamee isn’t alone.

Park directors says they’ve seen an increase in visitors like never before during the pandemic.

“In March when this started, we had some great weather at the time and activity in the parks and the trails, etc. It was just some of the heaviest use,” said Bismarck Parks and Recreation District Executive Director Randy Bina.

To keep up with growing demand, the district will be adding 20 more parking spaces on the south side of Pioneer park.

Construction on the $90,000 lot will start in the spring or early summer and will likely be ready for visitors like McNamee in August.

“I’ve been really impressed with Bismarck parks and walking trails and stuff like that. Bismarck’s doing a nice job,” McNamee said.

A new maintenance facility is also going up.

“It’s really a facility that will set us up for the future, provide additional space for the maintenance operations-- space that is greatly needed,” Bina said.

Staff can move in to their new, roughly $2.1 million space by June.

On top of these projects, the District is planning to add three new neighborhood parks around Bismarck. The first one planned will be Silver Ranch Park in north Bismarck. Bina says they hope to get it done by the summer.

