Bismarck commission discusses moving health and police departments

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Nine options regarding the public works, police department and public health department were presented to the Bismarck City Commission Wednesday night.

The decision was made to look into moving public health and the police department.

The current Public Health location in downtown Bismarck is leased. The contract ends later this year.

“They have a really strong desire to be central, close to where they are now,” said senior interior designer Kristina Johnston for LEO A DALY.

It would cost approximately $9.3 million to relocate to an existing building and renovate.

However, another proposal suggests the health department move into the existing police department, which would cost $7.5 million.

“That would require police to move out first and find a home first. So there is a chunk of time to figure out police first and then move in public health,” said senior project manager Leif Eikevik, LEO A DALY.

An option was to build a new police department near the public works building for $55.5 million.

“We can make it work, but honestly, I don’t like those railroad tracks right there. Knowing the luck when things go, and we need to get across there, there’s going to be a train blocking us. The other thing is, if there is a derailment, we’re right there and that can take out our operations,” said Bismarck Police Chief Dave Draovitch.

The commission decided they would look for an empty lot to build, or an existing building they could renovate for approximately $57.6 million.

“As we move forward, if we do go somewhere else it would sure be nice to have those plans, I don’t want to share a space with people necessarily, but we can grow wherever we may go,” said Draovitch.

The commission voted to begin looking at potential plots of land.

“We think that showing the exact sites we are looking at to the public would curve your ability to negotiate and purchase down the road,” said project manager Todd LaVold, LEO A DALY.

A motion was made to give the $23 million public works expansion plan to the budget commission to discuss.

All four options agreed upon by the commission will be sent to the Budget Committee to determine what they can afford.

The four options include:

Look for an existing building Public Health can renovate

Move Public Health into the existing Bismarck Police Department

Look for an existing building the Police Department can renovate

Look for a plot of land the Police Department can construct a new building on

