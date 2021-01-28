Angler shops tackle drop in sales amid mild start to winter

MINOT, N.D. – Local angler shops said the recent cold snap may have improved ice fishing conditions, but that has not translated into a pick-up in sales.

Before temperatures dropped, some tackle salesmen said several pickups and fish houses fell in.

The warm weather combined with high winds made for less than ideal ice fishing environment.

Carey Gieser, the owner of Six Mile Corner Bait Shop, saidthat meant a hit to usual sales.

“They’re now at home waiting for the ice conditions to improve instead of out there fishing every day or every weekend,” said Gieser.

Gieser said if anyone is out there venturing on the ice, they should make sure to check the ice thickness.

The big fishing tournament in Devils Lake this weekend was canceled due to ice conditions.

