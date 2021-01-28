Advertisement

500 lbs. of methamphetamine seized along Montana-Alberta border

(Canada Border Services Agency)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COUTTS, Alberta – More than 500 lbs. of methamphetamine with a street value of $28.5 million were seized by Canadian officials at the Coutts, Alberta, port of entry Dec. 25, according to Canada Border Service.

(Canada Border Services Agency)

It’s a record-setting drug seizure—the largest such bust at a land border in Canadian history, according to the CBSA.

The service indicated that amount of drugs would translate to 2.28 million individual dosages.

According to a news report from the service, officers inspected a semi-truck hauling produce and uncovered the drugs.

(Canada Border Services Agency)

The service said the driver, 38-year-old Amarpreet Singh Sandhu, was arrested and turned over to Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Alberta.

The release indicated he faces charges of importation of a controlled substance and possession for the purpose of trafficking. He was released from custody Jan. 14, and will appear in Canadian court Feb. 11.

