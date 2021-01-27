Turtle Mountain Tribe makes progress with vaccine distribution

BELCOURT, N.D. – The Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians Tribe is making progress in their vaccine distributions.

As of last Friday 1,500 total doses have been administered.

Healthcare workers have begun administering second doses to those across phases 1A and 1B of the tribe’s distribution plan.

According to the tribe, 125 hospital workers received their second doses last week.

No new people were vaccinated.

Indian Health Services staff are expecting another shipment of vaccines this week which will go towards finishing essential staff and those 75 years and older.

The next group to be contacted will be those aged 65 years and older.

Those 75 years and older who have not received a call from IHS to schedule a vaccine are asked to call Kathy Indvik at 701-477-6111 Ext. 8409.

