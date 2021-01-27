Turtle Mountain foster parent sentenced for raping children

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Belcourt man was sentenced Friday to 30 years and five months in federal prison for raping multiple minors.

North Dakota U.S. Attorney Drew Wrigley said 65-year-old Roger Decoteau raped six children under the age of 12.

Wrigley added the six victims viewed Decoteau as a trusted adult and foster parent.

Investigators say Decoteau admitted to sexually assaulting three minors, claiming he was “feeling helpless” so he “turned to the helpless.”

Decoteau was also sentenced to lifetime supervision and to register as a sexual offender.

