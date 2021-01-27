Trinity COVID-19 vaccine clinic sees highest numbers

MINOT, N.D. – Staff at Trinity Health said they are making progress in vaccine distribution.

At a vaccine clinic held on Saturday, healthcare workers administered the largest amount of vaccines out of any of the clinics to date.

Trinity said 924 patients received the vaccine at the clinic. More than 1,400 healthcare workers have received the vaccine under Phase 1A, and Trinity has administered the shots to more than 1500 eligible patients under Phase 1B. Health leaders said they are moving quickly through the priority group lists to get a vaccine to those who want it.

Trinity Health Vice President Randy Schwan released a statement on the progress of vaccinations, that reads, in part:

“Our goal is to vaccinate as many people as possible, as soon as possible. When we get vaccine doses, we act swiftly and deliberately to give them to people. It is a little frustrating for our team and patients: The only thing slowing down vaccinations locally is the allocation we get from federal and state planners.”

Trinity Health receives vaccines from the state Department of Health and will continue to follow state guidelines for distribution.

Vaccination for Phase 1B is by appointment only. Trinity will contact patients directly if they are identified as eligible when more vaccines become available.

