Tribes exempt from Biden’s moratorium on federal drilling permits

North Dakota oil well
North Dakota oil well(KFYR-TV)
By Morgan Benth
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - President Joe Biden has signed an executive order which will include a pause on new oil and gas drilling leases on federal lands and subsequent reviews of existing leases and permit programs.

One of President Biden’s 22 executive orders puts climate change at the top of his administration’s priority list.

Although he said his climate plan is focused on creating more jobs, some North Dakotans working in the energy sector dispute that claim. But there may be at least one silver lining in the order on energy exploration on Federal land, according the MHA Nation tribal leaders.

Nearly 2,900 potential future wells are available for development on the Fort Berthold Reservation, but industry leaders have said they weren’t sure of the area’s future.

“The concern is what will a very activist Green New Deal Interior Secretary do. We anticipate a negative impact on that, but we can’t really quantify it,” said Department of Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms in a press briefing on Jan. 15.

MHA Nation tribal leaders say 80% of their Nation’s budget is derived from oil and gas revenue on their lands. In a letter to the Secretary of the Interior, the tribe asked to be excluded from the order, saying their land is not public.

“We know how to protect our own lands, but with federal oversight we’re often pushed out of the way, or ignored, or not included in how to regulate our own land,” said MHA Nation Chairman Mark Fox.

In the short-term, this could benefit the tribe by allowing them to keep growing their revenue from drilling rigs on their land. In the long-term, this order sets a precedent for treating tribal lands as sovereign, no longer to be considered as federal public lands.

This executive order, along with the president’s halt on the Keystone XL Pipeline, has many industry leaders and congressional lawmakers anxious that more regulations on pipelines and drilling rigs could lie ahead.

