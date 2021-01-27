Tackling medical marijuana issues during legislative session

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Several new medical marijuana bills are before the legislature to address what some say are gaps in the law and address issues patients are dealing with.

North Dakota voters approved the use of medical marijuana in 2016, and lawmakers and health professionals alike say it’s been a learning curve implementing the initiated measure.

Three different medical marijuana bills came into committee the morning of Jan. 26, all trying to make it easier for patients who use the product.

Some of what the bills suggest is adding availability of edible marijuana, giving health care providers more opportunities to offer marijuana for treatment, allowing out-of-state cardholders to get a temporary card in North Dakota, and a program to conduct random sampling at dispensaries.

Lawmakers said edible cannabis products were included in the original medical marijuana legislation, but were later removed.

“Since the program started, they’ve been a product that patients have asked for,” said Rep. Gretchen Dobervich, D-Fargo.

Dobervich said the edible products are easier for patients to use, but some law enforcement said adding edibles to the medical marijuana market could cause more issues than they would solve.

“I think part of the reason we haven’t had issues is because is because we have not had edibles,” said Jamestown Chief of Police Scott Edinger.

Further discussion regarding making medical marijuana more accessible was met with debate. “You’re hammering away at tearing down the regulations that have been put in place,” said Rep. Dwight Kiefert, R-Valley City.

Those in support of the bill responded saying they’re not getting rid of the list of conditions that qualifies someone for medical marijuana treatment, they’re allowing medical professionals more leeway in offering it.

“Open it up to those people here who need it medically. Being opposed to drugs, I’m philosophically in favor of legalization and regulation,” said Rep. Marvin Nelson, D-Rolla.

Nelson added he’s not looking to get rid of the safeguards in place, but thinks the law shouldn’t be too intrusive on practitioners.

These medical marijuana discussions come as Secretary of State Al Jaeger has approved a cannabis petition that needs nearly 27,000 signatures to get recreational marijuana on the next election ballot.

