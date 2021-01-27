Ray Family Medical opens

RAY, N.D. – A North Dakota town has access to a new medical center to take of residents’ needs.

Ray Family Medical Center opened in December, and has quickly made a difference in the community by seeing patients and providing rapid testing for the local school.

“She was instrumental in that getting off the ground and happen, and they volunteer each week to help us test the staff to try and keep the students and staff safe in Ray,” said Ray Superintendent Ben Schafer.

Founders Brenna Hudson and Shelly Bartow worked in town before, and are opening offices here and in Kenmare.

“It’s fun to see my patients come back. All I basically did was put a sign on the door and put a Facebook message out and we’ve had a steady stream of patients coming in, so it’s been fun to catch up with everybody,” said Hudson, owner.

Patients said they appreciate that a second center allows some variety for the city.

“It has been about a year since we’ve had a different provider in town, so we’ve all gone that long in traveling to neighboring cities to get our services met, and we’re just happy that she’s going again,” said Taryn Bergstrom, patient.

The community has been helping Hudson with her opening. A local school even donated this exam table for her to use.

The Kenmare facility is on hold until Bartow returns from active duty with the National Guard.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.