New Williston School District hires superintendent

Dr. Jeffery Thake
Dr. Jeffery Thake(KFYR)
By Marcus Hendrickson
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The new Williston Basin School District officially has a leader to begin the next era of public education as Dr. Jeffery Thake accepted the superintendent position last week.

Thake is currently the superintendent of District #1 and accepted the one-year contract proposal after leading the Reorganization process last year.

Thake says he’s already looking forward to the opportunity and will continue to work on expanding the personalization of public education. He will be collaborating with the feschool board and his administration over the next several months to make the transition a smooth one, and says that starts with staffing.

“Ultimately, we’re going to need everybody we possibly can keep that are either going to be classified, certified, or administrative because we’re going to be a bigger district,” said Thake.

Thake and the new school board will be holding a public hearing on Feb. 1 to layout the proposed curriculum for the unified district. But before he can focus on the future, he must first oversee District #1′s transition to five-day-a-week in-person learning, beginning with grades K-4 on Feb. 1.

“We’re just going to take it a week at a time as we continue to navigate COVID-19 because we all know we’re not out of the woods yet with this pandemic. We just need to make sure that we’re being as safe and careful as we can about this,” said Thake.

Thake has been a superintendent in Williston since 2018 and says he’s fully committed to continuing his mission of providing all students with real world learning opportunities for years to come.

