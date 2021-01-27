ND teachers could soon be reimbursed for out-of-pocket expenses if House Bill 1210 passes

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Teachers often have to pay out-of-pocket for the supplies they need for their classroom, but that could soon change.

State lawmakers heard a study bill that would research how much teachers actually spend and determine the need for a teacher reimbursement program.

House Bill 1210 would also examine the total potential annual cost to the state to make those reimbursements, and lawmakers would report back on their findings.

“Some ideas that I think should be considered is a tax credit, which would match the one that’s on the federal level. Maybe dollar-for-dollar match, a reimbursement program, or maybe a line-item requirement for school districts,” said Rep. Matthew Ruby, R-Minot.

The bill received a “Do Pass” at 10 to 4 and it will now go to the House for a vote.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.