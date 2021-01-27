More vehicles and ice shacks falling through ice with unusual warm weather

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Unusually warm weather is posing a threat to people who want to go ice fishing around North Dakota.

Photos circulating on social media show the devastation that can occur when the ice gets too thin.

North Dakota Game and Fish leaders say they have seen an increase in cars, recreational vehicles and ice shacks going into the water with the changing winter conditions.

Video from two weeks ago on Lake Oahe shows a four-wheeler that had fallen through the ice.

“The driver went over the handlebars and directly into the water,” said fisherman Jason Barker from Bismarck.

Fifteen-year-old Nicholas Labrensz rushed from his ice house to save the man in the water.

“He told the kid he was about to give up, it happened so fast and there we’re so many people around. He was exhausted, he was done, Nick pulled him out of the water,” said Barker.

Icy rescues like this are happening across the state this winter.

“This year’s been pretty hectic,” said Brad Loehrer, an employee with Andy’s Towing.

Earlier this month a truck fell through the ice near Tioga.

Tow truck crews came from Minnesota to haul it out.

“So we ended up pulling it out upside down on our pontoon system and then we drug it all the way to shore like that,” said Josh Athmann, an employee with Andy’s Towing.

They say this year has been busy and will only get worse as the weather warms up.

“As the year goes on I can see it becoming more and more,” said Athmann.

Anglers who lose equipment through the ice are responsible for its recovery.

“So, ATVs and vehicles, they do of course have certain chemicals in them - gasoline, motor oil, antifreeze - any of those chemicals if sitting in the water can leech out and affect the water quality and the animals and plants in the area,” said North Dakota Game and Fish Department Chief Game Warden Scott Winkelman.

Before reeling in the next big catch, the Game and Fish Department is reminding anglers to be aware of ice conditions.

The North Dakota Game and Fish says it is important to pack safety gear such as ice picks in case you do fall into the water so you will be able to get yourself out.

