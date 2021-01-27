Advertisement

Montana National Guard members return home

Montana National Guard Returns
Montana National Guard Returns(Gov. Greg Gianforte’s office)
By Hayley Boland
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gov. Greg Gianforte, R-Mont., welcomed home members of Montana’s National Guard as they returned from Washington, D.C., on Tuesday night.

The soldiers assisted in the security of the inauguration of President Joe Biden last week.

They started arriving in Helena Tuesday night on four separate aircraft, with all troops back in the state by Wednesday morning.

All soldiers will be screened for COVID-19 upon their return.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Tuesday: 4.4% daily rate; 3,626 tests, 135 positive, 4 deaths
Vehicle in ice
More vehicles and ice shacks falling through ice with unusual warm weather
Turtle Mountain foster parent sentenced for raping children
Man guilty of assault causing traumatic brain injury
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Wednesday: 2.6% rate; 162 positive; 1 death; +189 vaccinated

Latest News

Minot Mask Mandate
Minot mayor lifting mask mandate Friday following state move
Hildegard & Delbert
ND Today Adopt A Pet, Hildegard & Delbert
Yoga
Getting Started With Yoga
Resolutions
A Fresh Start