Montana National Guard members return home

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gov. Greg Gianforte, R-Mont., welcomed home members of Montana’s National Guard as they returned from Washington, D.C., on Tuesday night.

The soldiers assisted in the security of the inauguration of President Joe Biden last week.

They started arriving in Helena Tuesday night on four separate aircraft, with all troops back in the state by Wednesday morning.

All soldiers will be screened for COVID-19 upon their return.

