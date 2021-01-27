Advertisement

Minot mayor lifting mask mandate Friday following state move

Minot Mask Mandate
Minot Mask Mandate(KFYR)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. – The Minot citywide mask mandate will expire at 8 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 29, following an executive order by Mayor Shaun Sipma, the city announced Wednesday.

The move is in conjunction with Gov. Doug Burgum, R-ND, announcing Wednesday the statewide mandate would expire Friday, and that the state would move to the low/green risk category.

The city indicates that mask mandates will remain in place at Minot International Airport and on city of Minot buses due to standing federal executive orders.

All four city fire stations will remain closed to the public to protect first responders, and those visiting the police department should ring the buzzer on the east entrance first.

The City Council will discuss mask mandates for city employees and city buildings at the Feb. 1 meeting. These mandates remain in effect.

