Minot-area hazardous waste collection

MINOT, N.D. – For those of you doing some new year housecleaning, the City of Minot is offering an outlet for hazardous wastes that can’t go in your regular garbage.

Hazardous waste collection events are set up for May 7- 8 and Sept. 24-25.

Those events will be held at Minot Public Works from 8:00 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If you are looking to get rid of any paint, stains, car care products or any other hazardous waste items, the facility that handles those is only available during the spring, summer and fall.

But that could be changing soon.

“We are looking at potentially uses if our recycling transfer facility becomes a reality here shortly, that would be something that could be used as an all-seasons collection site for household hazardous waste,” said Derek Hackett, Minot Public Information Officer.

The City Council approved funding for a potential design for the transfer facility, but it’s in the early stages. Residents are advised not to throw those items away in the garbage, to avoid contaminating water.

