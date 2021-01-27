MHA Vaccine Call Center now up and running

NEW TOWN, N.D. – Last week the MHA nation began administering the first vaccines to members outside of essential healthcare workers.

Now they are expanding their operations to ensure a smooth process while scheduling.

As the tribe moves forward with the distribution of the vaccine to members across the Fort Berthold Reservation, they’ve added a new step to make scheduling easier.

The MHA vaccine call center is now operational and ready to help community members schedule their first dose.

Tribe members can now call 1-833-877-0150 toll free to register for an appointment. The call center is open from Monday through Friday from 8:00 am. to 5:00 p.m. Registration for appointments will follow the tribes vaccine distribution plan, and those outside of active tiers cannot make advanced appointments. After starting on Monday, organizers said they have already begun seeing results.

“I believe they already have 100 or 150 done so far. Now you just have a number to call, you spend about ten to 15 minutes talking to the individual on the other end , they schedule your appointment and get you done,” said Task Force Logistics Chief Tom Nash.

The tribe is still in Phase 1, tier two of its distribution plan which includes kidney dialysis patients and elders 55 years of age and older with high risk medical conditions.

Elders who have already received the vaccine are asked to continue wearing their masks.

The mask mandate for the Three Affiliated Tribes is still in effect.

You can stay up to date with the MHA COVID-19 task force on their Facebook page here.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.