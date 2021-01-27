Federal charges filed against couple carrying 9 pounds of meth

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Two California suspects have been indicted on federal charges related to a large drug bust in Dickinson in November.

Agents with the Southwest Narcotics Task Force were conducting surveillance in Dickinson near a residence known for drug trafficking.

Investigators say Cory Garrett and Sarah Kyle were leaving the home when police pulled them over.

Police located a 9mm handgun, and more than 9.4 pounds of methamphetamine inside the vehicle.

According to police, the meth has a street value of more than $426,000.

The two are charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

