Federal charges filed against couple carrying 9 pounds of meth

Cory Garrett and Sarah Kyle(KFYR)
By Julie Martin
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Two California suspects have been indicted on federal charges related to a large drug bust in Dickinson in November.

Agents with the Southwest Narcotics Task Force were conducting surveillance in Dickinson near a residence known for drug trafficking.

Investigators say Cory Garrett and Sarah Kyle were leaving the home when police pulled them over.

Police located a 9mm handgun, and more than 9.4 pounds of methamphetamine inside the vehicle.

According to police, the meth has a street value of more than $426,000.

The two are charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

