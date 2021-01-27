COVID-19 therapeutic making positive impact in fight with virus

MINOT, N.D. – Monday, we told you about a COVID-19 antibody treatment offered by Trinity Health. Your News Leader spoke with an infectious disease doctor Tuesday on the role this therapy plays in fighting the pandemic.

With the state’s successful vaccination admiration now paired with new COVID therapeutic like “Bam,” there does seem to be light at the end of the pandemic tunnel.

Not everyone who gets COVID-19 is meant to receive this treatment.

It is mainly folks older than 65 who have an underlying health condition.

The treatment does not cure the person, but it does prevent the infection from spreading or get worse.

Doctor Casmiar Nwaigwe explained how you may feel after receiving the IV treatment.

“When people get it they still feel sick for a day or two and then they begin to recover, they notice that sometimes after 24 hours they have more energy and the fever breaks,” said Nwaigwe.

The infusion clinic is located at Trinity’s East Ridge facility.

If you think you would benefit from this treatment check with your current doctor, as they can make referrals for the treatment.

This antibody treatment is similar to Regeneron, the same therapy that former President Donald Trump received when he was in the hospital with COVID-19 in October.

