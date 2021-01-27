Burgum orders risk level to low

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As case numbers across the state continue to trend downward, Gov. Doug Burgum announced Wednesday morning that the statewide risk level will be adjusted from moderate to low.

The change from moderate, or yellow risk, to low, or green, will go into effect Friday, January 29.

The change will also allow bars and restaurants to increase their capacity limit to 65 percent or up to 200 people, as long as social distancing can be maintained.

Event venues will be allowed up to 75 percent capacity.

Face coverings are still being strongly recommended.

Active cases are currently at their lowest level in North Dakota since mid-August.

