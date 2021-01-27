Bismarck State Colleges contract with Saudi Arabia is discontinued due to low oil prices

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck State Colleges contract with the National Power Academy in Damman, Saudi Arabia, has been discontinued.

When oil prices dropped during the pandemic, the partner companies in Saudi Arabia chose to discontinue the contract.

Funded by a number of energy companies, including Saudi Aramco and General Electric, the NPA was responsible for recruiting and enrolling Saudi national students.

BSC provided the curriculum and management of the program and Saudi students trained for roles including: electrical technician, renewable energy technician and smart grid technician.

The NPA is part of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 plan which includes initiatives to lessen the kingdom’s reliance on foreign workers, by providing internationally accredited and specialized diploma programs for Saudi high school graduates.

“While we were disappointed we weren’t surprised by the ending of our portion of the NPA contract. You know that pandemic had started, the oil prices had dropped and we knew this was going to be a concern for the partners in this program,” said BSC vice president for operations and chief financial officer Rebecca Collins.

The NPA agreement ended on September 30, 2020.

The last group of students finished their term on Sept. 15.

Since Oct. 1, the BSC Innovation Foundation, LLC, has employed general manager Yousef Zamil to research a transition to a new phase for the program.

“We are going to continue to peruse that path forward to look for educational opportunities to continue with this process,” said Collins.

BSC expects to have a plan in place by March.

In the final semester, NPA had 118 trainees in English as a Second Language courses and core programs.

That number was consistent across semesters.

