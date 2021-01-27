Bill would require “Patriotism Projects” for elementary students

MINOT, N.D. – Earlier this month North Dakota lawmakers proposed creating and enacting a new section to the North Dakota Century Code which would require elementary school students to participate in patriotism projects.

House Bill 1143 defines a “Patriotism project” as a student-led action on a community issue of the student’s choice which is intended to influence the issue positively.

“I think it’s important to teach patriotism to get kids involved in civic engagement the younger they are the better,” said Randi Heisler, a Minot mom of three.

District 32 Sen. Dick Dever, R-Bismarck, helped to introduce the bill for just that reason.

“One of the things that Superintendent Baesler mentioned is that we actually provide a very small amount of civic education in our school system, and we should do more, so I am supportive of that,” said Dever.

The bill would also allow schools to take donations from organizations like civic organizations and veterans groups who agree schools could be doing better at educating students about the military’s contributions.

“I think it’s important. I know when I grew up and I went to elementary school, granted that was the 90′s, we didn’t have any of that,” said Bradley Starnes, Ward County Veterans Service Director.

Heisler said if the bill is passed, she would want to make sure the subject is taught as fairly as possible.

“I think it’s a fine line in requiring a project just on patriotism. I think the bill would either need to be amended or specific guidelines would really need to be spelled out,” said Heisler.

Some members of the House Education Committee also suggested that the definition of patriotism needs to be better defined.

Minor amendments were adopted, and the bill was placed back on the calendar to be voted on.

Under the bill, the state superintendent of public instruction will have to annually report to the governor and the legislative management about compliance and provide examples of the patriotism projects completed throughout the school districts.

