Bill seeks to make state health officer an elected position

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota has had four different State Health Officers since the beginning of the pandemic last March.

Some lawmakers said they think they have a solution for the high turnover in the position.

A bill has been introduced that would make the State Health Officer, and the Human Services Commissioner, elected positions instead of appointed ones.

With those positions comes a lot of responsibility and those in support of the bill said it’s only fair for voters to choose who they think would make the right decisions.

“If the State Health Officer has enough power to shut down a lot of the state or put out mandates without being an elected official, then maybe it’s time we make that person an elected official,” said Sen. Jason Heitkamp, R-Wyndmere.

The bill is in it’s very beginning stages, but if it were to pass later on in the session, those running for the positions wouldn’t be allowed to list a political party and, if elected, would serve a four-year term.

