Verendrye Electric rolls out “Power of Youth Grant Program”

MIONT, N.D. – Verendrye Electric Cooperative announced a new program aimed at rewarding children in the community that do good for others.

The Power of Youth Grant Program will offer a group of students from 7th grade to 12th grade up to $4,000 for making a positive difference in the area.

Only non-profit organizations, like schools, are allowed to enter.

Leadership with the cooperative said they wanted to do something to give back to youth groups in the communities they serve.

“The grant will be awarded to a group of kids it can be 4-H, a church group, any nonprofit organization that are doing a project or that have done a project that is for the betterment of their community,” said Kristie Hoff, Member Services & Communications Assistant.

Visit the community programs page on the Verendrye Electric website to apply.

The deadline to submit an application is April 16.

