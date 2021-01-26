United Community Bank Athletes of the Week: Brett and Ross Roloson

MINOT, N.D. - Brett and Ross Roloson are bringing a boost to the Minot Minotauros on both ends of the ice.

“We can bring some defense and a lot of offense. I think my brother’s a good goal scorer, and I can get pucks out of the zone,” said Ross, defenseman.

“I like to play a fast game with a more skilled asset. My brother’s more of a defenseman that’s pretty skilled and shifty,” said Brett, center.

Believe it or not, this is their first time playing organized hockey together.

“I thought we would actually never get the chance to. It’s been good so far,” said Brett.

“Having my brother around is unreal. Being in Minot, it’s a lot closer to Canada, so we enjoy it,” said Ross.

The boys’ father, Dwayne, enjoyed a long NHL career, including a trip to the 2006 Stanley Cup Finals with Edmonton Oilers.

“It was a lot of fun. I learned a lot from a lot of the NHL players there,” said Brett.

“It’s good to be around that environment. You get a lot of help from guys that know a lot about hockey,” said Ross.

Now it’s time for dad to watch his sons chase their own dreams.

“I’m watching them play growing up. They’re playing and enjoying the sport that I love to play and enjoy,” said Dwayne.

Minot means the family will be living closer moving forward.

“I haven’t lived at home since grade nine, so it’s pretty nice being able to see him all the time now,” said Brett.

“I’ve spent a couple years away from my family playing hockey, so it’s great to have him around and hang out with him for sure,” said Ross.

Brett scored in his first game with the Minotauros after a move from the Shreveport Mudbugs, and Ross joins the North American Hockey League from the Powell River Kings.

Dwayne said now that Brett’s got his scholarship to Lake Superior State, he’s excited for Ross to have the chance to play college hockey too.

Edmonton Oilers image courtesy: Thor Nelson

