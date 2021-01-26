Advertisement

Tuesday: 4.4% daily rate; 3,626 tests, 135 positive, 4 deaths

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota confirmed a positive rate of 4.4% Tuesday. 135 tests were positive out of 3,626. There were 4 new deaths (1,415 total). 48 are currently hospitalized due to COVID with 8 ICU beds occupied. 1,008 cases remain active. As of Tuesday 1/26**, there have been 81,379 total vaccine doses administered in North Dakota.

*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’ True rate based on all testing = 3.7%. **Vaccine data is reported weekly every Tuesday.

COVID-19 Test Results  The results listed are from the previous day. Additional data can be found on the NDDoH website.

BY THE NUMBERS

3,626 – Total Tests from yesterday*

1,495,230 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

135 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

65 – PCR Tests | 70 - Antigen Tests 96,874 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

4.37% – Daily Positivity Rate**

1,008 - Total Active Cases

-74 - Individuals from yesterday.

157 – with a recovery date of yesterday****

94,584 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

48 – Currently Hospitalized

-2 - Individuals from yesterday.

4 – New Deaths*** (1,415 total deaths since the pandemic began)

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

  • Man in his 60s from Burleigh County.
  • Man in his 60s from Cass County.
  • Woman in her 90s from Golden Valley County.
  • Man in his 80s from Stark County.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

· Benson County – 1

· Bowman County - 2

· Burleigh County – 21

· Cass County – 19

· Eddy County - 4

  • Grand Forks County – 11
  • McHenry County – 1
  • McKenzie County - 3

· McLean County – 2

· Mercer County - 2

· Morton County – 7

· Ramsey County – 3

· Ransom County - 2

· Richland County – 4

· Rolette County - 7

· Stark County – 1

· Stutsman County – 4

· Traill County – 2

· Walsh County - 2

· Ward County – 21

· Williams County – 16

* Note that this includes PCR and antigen; it does not include individuals from out of state.

**Individuals (PCR or antigen) who tested positive divided by the total number of people tested who have not previously tested positive (susceptible encounters).

*** Number of individuals who tested positive with a PCR or antigen test and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19. Please remember that deaths are reported as they’re reported to us by the facility or through the official death record (up to 10-day delay).

**** The actual date individuals are officially out of isolation and no longer contagious.

*****Daily positive numbers include people who tested with a PCR or antigen test. Totals may be adjusted as individuals are found to live out of state, in another county, or as other information is found during investigation.

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on FacebookTwitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

