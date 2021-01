BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Always a pleasure to welcome our next guest to North Dakota Today because of the energy she brings and the innovation of the clothing ideas she shares.

Chappy Windsor is the owner of Dakota Chappy in Minot and Bismarck and she’s joining us this morning along with Daniel Robinson to showcase some new items that they have in store.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.