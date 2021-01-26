State Senate passes bill allowing fluorescent pink for hunting big game

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota hunters could soon be seeing pink.

The state Senate has passed a bill that will allow people to wear solid or camouflage daylight fluorescent pink clothing.

Senate Bill 2143 allows daylight fluorescent orange or fluorescent pink garments to be worn while hunting big game.

Head coverings and an outer garment above the waistline must contain four hundred square inches or more of solid fluorescent pink color, solid fluorescent orange color or a camouflage pattern of at least 50% fluorescent orange or fluorescent pink, and both need to be worn conspicuously on the person.

“Our position would be this, if it is determined that fluorescent pink is as visible to the human eye as fluorescent orange, we don’t really have a legitimate reason to oppose it, and I don’t know that that’s been proven, but I don’t know that it’s been disproven either. So, that’s kind of our position moving forward,” said North Dakota Game and Fish Deputy Director Scott Peterson.

This section does not apply to anyone hunting big game with bow and arrow during special bow hunting seasons.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.