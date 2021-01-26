Pickleball takes off in Capital city

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you’re looking for a new low-impact sport to keep you busy this winter, you might want to consider pickleball.

The sport is a combination of badminton, table tennis and tennis.

These days, pickleball players are filling up the courts at Bismarck’s Capital Racquet and Fitness.

Roberta Beadell is a pickleball fanatic. She started playing about a year ago and quickly got hooked.

“I love that it’s such a great exercise. There’s cardio, there’s movement. It doesn’t feel like work,” said Beadell.

You’ll find Beadell on the pickleball courts at least three times a week. Her pickleball people have quickly become some of her closest friends.

“We do have kind of a community going. We have a group chats, so we know when to show up,” she explained.

The pickleball community is growing. Courts are packed.

“We are at capacity with pickleball to during our prime times in the afternoons and mornings. This place is packed with pickleball players,” said Katrina Hanenberg, facilities specialist at Capital Racquet and Fitness.

Many of these pickleball players are former tennis players. Injuries and joint issues forced many to give up tennis but pickleball is easier on the body.

“It’s low impact and, and easier to play they don’t have to move as much,” said Hanenberg.

And pickleball is social. Players like Beadell usually come for a two-to-three-hour period, which means there’s time to play, and time to visit.

“It’s just a fun social sport,” added Hanenberg.

A sport that these players have discovered is good for the body and the mind. And that’s enough to keep them coming back, serve after serve.

There are dedicated pickleball court times at Capital Racquet. You can also sign up for pickleball classes – they offer everything from beginners to advanced classes.

When the weather warms up, there are also three outdoor pickleball court locations in Bismarck. You can find those courts, and more information about pickleball at Capital racquet online at bisparks.org.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.