Advertisement

Man guilty of assault causing traumatic brain injury

(KFYR)
By Julie Martin
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Burleigh County Judge found a man guilty Tuesday, after he caused a long-term brain injury to a victim he had beaten.

During a bench trial, 37-year-old Benedict Heart was found guilty of aggravated assault causing permanent loss of impairment.

A pre-sentence investigation has been ordered.

Investigators say Heart kicked the victim in the face, after accusing him of raping a family member in May of 2020.

The victim was diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury that will progress over the next few years.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Monday: 3.1% daily rate; 2,144 tests, 58 positive, 0 deaths
Kinley Hetletved
Bismarck Century High archery student to compete at World Ranking Event
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Tuesday: 4.4% daily rate; 3,626 tests, 135 positive, 4 deaths
Winner! $1 million Powerball prize sold in Walhalla
Brent DeKok
Brent DeKok’s Decision

Latest News

Dakota Access Pipeline’s environmental review will continue, but so will the flow of oil
Anyone who interferes with breastfeeding could be fined up to $1,000 if House Bill 1105 passes
LCD Group bringing more affordable housing to Bismarck
Verendrye Electric
Verendrye Electric rolls out “Power of Youth Grant Program”