Man guilty of assault causing traumatic brain injury

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Burleigh County Judge found a man guilty Tuesday, after he caused a long-term brain injury to a victim he had beaten.

During a bench trial, 37-year-old Benedict Heart was found guilty of aggravated assault causing permanent loss of impairment.

A pre-sentence investigation has been ordered.

Investigators say Heart kicked the victim in the face, after accusing him of raping a family member in May of 2020.

The victim was diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury that will progress over the next few years.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.