Magic City Equality reaction to transgender ban lifted in military service

Magic City Equality
Magic City Equality(Magic City Equality)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 9:09 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. - On Monday, President Joe Biden repealed former President Donald Trump’s ban on transgender people serving in the military.

The executive order replaces Trump’s 2017 and 2018 orders.

Biden said he wants to allow all qualified Americans to be able serve their country.

Your News Leader reached out to Magic City Equality to see what this new order means to their organization.

“With this I do see that there will be an increase nationwide of support as well as a new guidance in 2021 and the future as well,” said one of the executive directors with the organization, Jorden Laducer.

It’s one of many executive orders Biden has signed in his first week in office. New Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, expressed support for lifting the ban during his confirmation hearings.

