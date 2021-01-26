LCD Group bringing more affordable housing to Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As the Bismarck-Mandan economy grows, so does the need for affordable housing. The Lewis and Clark Development Group is working to solve that problem so our communities continue to thrive.

A study conducted by the North Dakota Housing Finance Agency found 39 percent of renters are spending more than 30 percent of their income on housing expenses.

The largest portion of the rental population is earning minimum wage, and failure to pay rent is the number one reason for evictions in North Dakota.

This is why the LCD Group is spending $16 million on a project that will provide 120 new opportunities for people who need a more affordable place to live.

Walking through the doors of the old Ruth Meiers Hospitality House, you’ll find lots of work underway and a set of plans.

These plans are the blueprint to the future of affordable housing in Bismarck.

“There’s a huge need. We have wait lists on all the properties that we have,” said Lewis and Clark Development Group Executive Director Brent Ekstrom. So, the idea for Boulevard Avenue Apartments was born. Transformation of the building is underway, with 45 units already complete. “I like it. It’s a nice place-- my place anyway,” said Boulevard Avenue Apartments Resident Robert Kaseman.

These bare walls will soon become a common room for people to gather. And steel frames will become home to dozens of families. Brent Ekstrom says many people don’t realize just how large the need is for affordable housing.

“The ones that are at 80%, 60% and 30% of that median income are the ones that we’re targeting for these properties. So, they’re service workers, they’re your teachers,” Ekstrom said.

Rent for each apartment will differ based on income and qualifications for various housing programs.

The 120 units will consist of: 49 efficiencies with an average rent of of $615, 44 one-bedrooms ranging from $729 to $900 on average, 21 two-bedrooms ranging from $895 to $1,000 on average and six three-bedrooms with an average rent of $1,028.

“This is by no means a solution to the problem. This is just one more option for people and it will fill up fairly quickly,” Ekstrom said.

Ekstrom expects construction to be complete by Dec. 31 of 2021. For more information on units or to apply for an apartment, call the office at 701-471-3323.

