Lawmakers may lessen the penalty for underage drinking

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Underage drinking is a prevalent issue in North Dakota, but some lawmakers and behavioral health leaders are saying stronger criminal penalties are not the solution.

Those under 21 years of age who consume, purchase, or possess alcoholic beverages are currently subject to a Class B misdemeanor. But there’s a bipartisan effort to lessen the penalty to an infraction.

The change would simply require a fine and remove the possibility of jail time for those who’re not serial offenders.

Alcohol is the most abused substance by youth in North Dakota, according to James Knopik of the Department of Human Services’ Behavioral Health Division.

He added criminal charges aren’t always the solution to the problem.

“Our department sees that criminalizing behavioral health conditions leads to an unnecessary growth in criminal justice involvement and is harmful to individuals rather than addressing that substance abuse disorder,” said Knopik.

But some are worried lessening alcohol charges for minors could be sending the wrong message.

Bill sponsor Rep. Zachary Ista, D-Grand Forks, said they’re just looking to take care of the issue in a different way.

“I don’t think this bill at all says we don’t take this problem seriously. What I think the bill says is that those are problems best addressed by parents, by educators, and by mental health professionals, not primarily by our courts and certainly not through incarceration,” said Ista.

Ista said the bill was requested by Grand Forks judges, yet college-aged Rep. Claire Cory, R-Grand Forks, was the only lawmaker to vote against the bill in the House Judiciary Committee. She said she didn’t feel comfortable voting for a ‘do pass’ on the bill because she was not there during testimony.

Lawmakers said the bill won’t change how the judicial system deals with driving under the influence charges or anyone under the age of 18 found in possession of alcohol.

With a ‘do pass’ recommendation coming out of committee and bipartisan support, the bill’s future going into a vote in the House chamber looks promising.

