House approves “faithless electors” bill

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - State lawmakers heard a bill that would force North Dakota’s electoral college voters to vote in line with the results of the presidential election.

The Supreme Court recently ruled that states can implement rules and punishments for “faithless electors,” and North Dakota might be the next state to do so.

“This process for electing the president and vice president has been the law of the states since 1904. House bill 1076 creates a method of ensuring that electors vote as they have pledged,” Rep. Lawrence Klemin, R-Bismarck, said.

If the bill becomes law, electors will be required to take a pledge before casting their votes.

If the elector votes against the state, that vote isn’t counted, and that elector is replaced with a new one.

