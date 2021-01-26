Advertisement

Finalists announced for Minot’s Citizen of the Year

By Sasha Strong
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 7:49 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MINOT,N.D. – The City of Minot announced the four finalists for the 2020 Mayor’s Citizen of the Year award.

The finalists include all frontline COVID-19 workers for their efforts to help stop the spread of the virus.

Liz Larsen the interim director of the Minot YWCA was named for her work on the first Diaper Pantry in western North Dakota.

Michael Sian, a local martial arts instructor, was also nominated for his commitment to teaching moves to not only community children but also to wounded veterans.

Also, retiree Vickie Phippins was nominated for her giving heart and volunteer work with the Lord’s Cupboard food pantry.

Community members nominated the finalists with video submissions detailing why they deserve the honor.

“I think it’s time that we make sure that we tell all of our stories and it’s amazing how that can become infectious that goodwill can spread to others and help other people,” said Minot Mayor Shaun Sipma.

Sipma will announce the winner on Feb. 2, during the State of the City Address.

