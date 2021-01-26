Advertisement

Darius Rucker’s good deed surprises patrons, servers at S.C. restaurant

Grammy-award winner Darius Rucker quietly picked up the tabs for everyone dining at a Mount...
Grammy-award winner Darius Rucker quietly picked up the tabs for everyone dining at a Mount Pleasant restaurant he frequents and left a big tip for servers Sunday morning. (Source: Chris Hollo/Circle)(WRDW)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 12:54 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - Musician and Lowcountry native Darius Rucker quietly treated everyone dining at a restaurant he frequents to a free meal and also left a big tip for servers Sunday morning, WCSC reported.

The Grammy-award winner visited the Mount Pleasant IHOP, where employees consider him a regular. After his meal, he approached general manager Stephen Vitale and asked about paying for the meals of everyone dining in the restaurant at that moment.

“It was a full restaurant,” Vitale said. “There were a lot of people. I added it up and he paid.”

He said Rucker also left a “very generous” tip for the servers to share, but declined to provide a specific dollar amount.

“It caused a lot of excitement,” Vitale said. He said many in the restaurant didn’t recognize Rucker, who wore a mask when he wasn’t eating.

“We know him because he does come in quite often and we consider him a regular,” he said, adding that a few who did recognize Rucker thanked him for the gesture.

“It was a good morning at IHOP,” Vitale said.

Copyright 2021 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Monday: 3.1% daily rate; 2,144 tests, 58 positive, 0 deaths
Kinley Hetletved
Bismarck Century High archery student to compete at World Ranking Event
Winner! $1 million Powerball prize sold in Walhalla
Brent DeKok
Brent DeKok’s Decision
North Dakota National Guard 816th Military Police Company
North Dakota National Guard returns from mission in Washington D.C.

Latest News

This combination of photos provided by Axiom Space in January 2021 shows, from left, Larry...
1st private space crew paying $55M each to fly to station
In this March 10, 2011, file photo, then-Vice President Joe Biden, left, shakes hands with...
Biden, in first call with Putin, presses on Navalny, treaty
If both sides can't come to terms, Democrats may pursue a rare and controversial legislative...
LIVE: Biden discusses racial equality agenda; president open to 1.5 million daily vaccine goal
The impeachment of former President Donald Trump is now in the hands of the Senate.
LIVE: Senate readies for Trump’s second impeachment trial
Dakota Access Pipeline pipes
Court upholds order for Dakota Access environmental review