Dakota Access Pipeline’s environmental review will continue, but so will the flow of oil

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A federal appeals court has made a decision on the Dakota Access Pipeline’s fate.

For now, the Dakota Access Pipeline will stay in operation, but yet another environmental review is needed.

On one hand, the court is revoking the pipeline’s permit and requiring more environmental review from the Army Corps of Engineers.

But on the other hand, they’re reversing a lower court’s order to completely shut the pipeline down and empty it.

The court has upheld an order of a full environmental impact review of the pipeline, which has been operating for more than three years, and crosses the Missouri River near the Standing Rock reservation, leaving tribal leaders in the area concerned about oil spills.

The Army Corps of Engineers new environmental study began in September, but that process is likely to take more than a year to complete.

“Take a look at the big picture. Doing it right the first time, we probably wouldn’t be here talking about it today, meaning that a full environmental impact statement could’ve been done immediately,” said Standing Rock Sioux Tribe Chairman Mike Faith.

Although this is a win for those fighting against the pipeline, oil and gas industry leaders say they’re glad the court decided to allow the pipeline to continue to operate.

Justin Kringstad of North Dakota Pipeline Authority said in a statement the “Dakota Access Pipeline is North Dakota’s only direct route to key refining markets and export terminals in the gulf coast...the industry relies on efficient pipeline transportation.”

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg has not yet ruled on whether or not he believes the pipeline can continue to flow amidst the reversed easement order.

