Advertisement

COVID-19 Antibody Infusion Treatment

Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - COVID-19 has been a dominate story around the world for a year now, but with each passing day we seem to be getting closer to finding our way out of this pandemic.

One of the bright spots for people who’ve tested positive for the disease is antibody infusion treatments. Dr. Josh Ranum is the North Dakota Medical Association Vice President and a physician on the advisory board and he joins us this morning.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Monday: 3.1% daily rate; 2,144 tests, 58 positive, 0 deaths
Kinley Hetletved
Bismarck Century High archery student to compete at World Ranking Event
Winner! $1 million Powerball prize sold in Walhalla
Brent DeKok
Brent DeKok’s Decision
North Dakota National Guard 816th Military Police Company
North Dakota National Guard returns from mission in Washington D.C.

Latest News

The pickleball community is growing. Courts are packed.
Pickleball takes off in Capital city
Quilting 101
Quilting 101
Transformer Coats
Transformer Coats
Quilting 101
Quilting 101