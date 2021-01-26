Cousins spread a message of acceptance on the basketball court

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - You can’t pick your family, but sometimes your relatives turn out to be your very best friends.

Jamison Lee and Ryker Hinderer are proof of that.

They are cousins, classmates and teammates.

Their friendship is teaching others some important lessons about acceptance.

Horizon seventh grader Ryker Hinderer loves basketball. He’s been watching the sport his entire life. When his dad coached girls’ basketball at Bismarck High, Ryker was by his side. Now, it’s his turn to be on the court.

“I shoot hoops and slam dunk,” said Hinderer.

And by his side: his cousin, Jamison Lee.

Lee almost didn’t go out for basketball.

“I wasn’t too sure about it,” the seventh grader said.

He finally decided to give it a shot, but only if he could be on his cousin’s team.

“He hasn’t really played that much. I wanted him to have that experience and I thought I could help him out,” Lee explained.

The two are best buds, on and off the court. Lee is always watching out for Hinderer, protecting him and helping him.

“He just needs a little guidance, so he’s not confused,” said Lee.

In their first game of the season, Hinderer finally got to show off his moves.

His biggest fan: his cousin.

“He played as much as I did,” Lee said.

The Horizon Huskies came away with a win. But for these cousins, it’s about more than the final score. It’s about sharing the experience, and teaching others how to be kind.

“He’s different, but we accept him for who he is,” Lee said.

Their cousin-bond does not go unnoticed.

“Jamison cares so much about Ryker,” said their coach, Derrick Leithold. “It is genuine. That’s something cool to see.”

And that’s something he hopes inspires others to be more accepting.

