Class-B Basketball Polls

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There are twenty spots available in the Class-B boys and girls basketball polls. A total of 37 teams received votes for those 20 places in the new rating conducted by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association.

Central Cass is the unanimous pick on the girls side. Four teams received 1st-place votes on the boys side.

Class-B Boys Basketball Poll

Team Record Pts LW

1. Enderlin (11) 9-1 213 1

2. Four Winds-Minnewaukan (9) 9-1 210 2

3. Dickinson Trinity (1) 12-1 188 3

4. Langdon-Edmore-Munich (2) 9-0 167 4

5. Grafton 10-1 138 5

6. Central Cass 9-1 97 9

7. Dunseith 7-1 70 6

8. Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 9-1 58 10

9. Ellendale 10-1 41 NR

10. Kindred 6-2 26 7

Others receiving votes: Powers Lake (9-1), Rugby (9-2), Beulah (7-4), Bishop Ryan (8-1), Linton-HMB (8-2), Bowman County (8-2), Oakes (7-3).

Class-B Girls Basketball Poll

Team Record Pts LW

1. Central Cass (23) 11-0 230 1

2. Kindred 10-3 200 3

3. Grafton 10-2 168 2

4. Kenmare 13-0 153 6

5. Tie: Linton-HMB 11-2 127 4

Wilton-Wing 13-0 127 8

7. Glenburn 12-1 64 5

8. Thompson 10-2 59 7

9. Langdon-Edmore-Munich 11-3 58 10

10. Carrington 10-3 40 NR

Others receiving votes: Oakes (9-1), Trenton (9-2), Bowman County (10-2), Center-Stanton (9-2), Kidder County (8-2), MidwayMinto (7-2), Northern Cass (8-3), Hettinger-Scranton (9-3), LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (10-2), Velva (10-3)

