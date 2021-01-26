Advertisement

Class-B Basketball Polls

Basketball hoop
Basketball hoop(Associated Press)
Published: Jan. 25, 2021
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There are twenty spots available in the Class-B boys and girls basketball polls. A total of 37 teams received votes for those 20 places in the new rating conducted by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association.

Central Cass is the unanimous pick on the girls side. Four teams received 1st-place votes on the boys side.

Class-B Boys Basketball Poll

Team                       Record Pts LW

1. Enderlin (11)              9-1 213 1

2. Four Winds-Minnewaukan (9) 9-1 210 2

3. Dickinson Trinity (1)     12-1 188 3

4. Langdon-Edmore-Munich (2)  9-0 167 4

5. Grafton                   10-1 138 5

6. Central Cass               9-1  97 9

7. Dunseith                   7-1  70 6

8. Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier    9-1  58 10

9. Ellendale                 10-1  41 NR

10. Kindred                   6-2  26 7

Others receiving votes: Powers Lake (9-1), Rugby (9-2), Beulah (7-4), Bishop Ryan (8-1), Linton-HMB (8-2), Bowman County (8-2), Oakes (7-3).

Class-B Girls Basketball Poll

Team                   Record Pts LW

1. Central Cass (23)     11-0 230 1

2. Kindred               10-3 200 3

3. Grafton               10-2 168 2

4. Kenmare               13-0 153 6

5. Tie: Linton-HMB       11-2 127 4

Wilton-Wing      13-0 127 8

7. Glenburn              12-1  64 5

8. Thompson              10-2  59 7

9. Langdon-Edmore-Munich 11-3  58 10

10. Carrington           10-3  40 NR

Others receiving votes: Oakes (9-1), Trenton (9-2), Bowman County (10-2), Center-Stanton (9-2), Kidder County (8-2), MidwayMinto (7-2), Northern Cass (8-3), Hettinger-Scranton (9-3), LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (10-2), Velva (10-3)

