Advertisement

Anyone who interferes with breastfeeding could be fined up to $1,000 if House Bill 1105 passes

(KFYR)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - State lawmakers heard a bill that would penalize those who interfere with breastfeeding.

House Bill 1105 allows a woman to breastfeed her baby in any location where the public is allowed to be.

The bill says anyone who interferes with breastfeeding could be convicted of an infraction and fined up to $1,000.

The bill also removes language that requires breastfeeding to be done in a discreet and modest manner.

“If the committee would prefer there continue to be a law mandating how a baby must be breastfed in public, I respectfully ask you to clearly define exactly how discreet and modest public breastfeeding must be conducted, and amend the Century Code to include it,” said Rep. Gretchen Dobervich, D-Fargo.  

Four people testified in support of the bill, two spoke against it, and one person was neutral.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Monday: 3.1% daily rate; 2,144 tests, 58 positive, 0 deaths
Kinley Hetletved
Bismarck Century High archery student to compete at World Ranking Event
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Tuesday: 4.4% daily rate; 3,626 tests, 135 positive, 4 deaths
Winner! $1 million Powerball prize sold in Walhalla
Brent DeKok
Brent DeKok’s Decision

Latest News

Man guilty of assault causing traumatic brain injury
Dakota Access Pipeline’s environmental review will continue, but so will the flow of oil
LCD Group bringing more affordable housing to Bismarck
Verendrye Electric
Verendrye Electric rolls out “Power of Youth Grant Program”