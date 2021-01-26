Anyone who interferes with breastfeeding could be fined up to $1,000 if House Bill 1105 passes

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - State lawmakers heard a bill that would penalize those who interfere with breastfeeding.

House Bill 1105 allows a woman to breastfeed her baby in any location where the public is allowed to be.

The bill says anyone who interferes with breastfeeding could be convicted of an infraction and fined up to $1,000.

The bill also removes language that requires breastfeeding to be done in a discreet and modest manner.

“If the committee would prefer there continue to be a law mandating how a baby must be breastfed in public, I respectfully ask you to clearly define exactly how discreet and modest public breastfeeding must be conducted, and amend the Century Code to include it,” said Rep. Gretchen Dobervich, D-Fargo.

Four people testified in support of the bill, two spoke against it, and one person was neutral.

