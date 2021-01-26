Another attempt to change ballot measures

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota lawmakers are making another attempt at reforming how ballot measures are handled.

HR 3003 would require the Secretary of State to deny any petition that covers more than one topic.

“This whole thing started when I was out campaigning and a constituent said, ‘you know, these initiated measures need to me germane. And I kinda hung on to that idea,” Rep. Clayton Fegley, R-Berthold, said.

Last week, a bill was brought to the Capitol that would require the full text of a measure be printed on the ballot.

The opposition pointed to ballot measures being a few pages in length and will make the ballots lengthy as well.

Supporters said the bill will keep measures shorter.

