11th grade ACT requirement may be removed if Senate Bill 2141 passes

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota eleventh graders are required to take the ACT in their junior year of high school, but that may not be the case much longer because of Senate Bill 2141.

The bill would remove the requirement that eleventh graders take the ACT exam and says they may take either the ACT or an equivalent nationally recognized standardized test that has been approved by the Board of Higher Education.

The bill also allows GED candidates to substitute another national standardized test for the ACT and requires the superintendent of public instruction to pay for the test the candidate chooses.

“Each high school student still needs a summative assessment that is aligned to state content and achievements standards. Schools can select the ACT or NDSA,” said NDDPI office of assessment director Stanley Schauer.

A national standardized test besides the ACT may be used to qualify for the state academic and career and technical education scholarships.

