Virtual learning could be sticking around for inclement weather days

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Virtual learning has been implemented in schools across the state because of COVID-19.

Some North Dakota Lawmakers are hoping to keep it around, at least for emergency purposes.

Lawmakers heard House Bill 1232.

It would allow students to attend classes virtually if their school were to close for weather or other conditions.

The bill gives school districts the authority to approve a virtual education plan if needed. But it also specifies school districts must have at least 95% student participation in the virtual instruction, and provide evidence for it as well.

“Each district will have to have a specific plan on what works in virtual education, which we’ll develop with our partners at ND United, NDCEL, Small Rural Schools Association. We’ll bring all these folks together to create these admin. Rules for districts to create their application,” said Joe Kolosky, North Dakota Department of Public Instruction director of School Approval and Opportunity.

Adoption would be optional for school districts.

Nobody testified in opposition to the bill.

